‘Scared to lose’ — Islam Makhachev claims Charles Oliveira is ducking him

Charles Oliveira is being accused of ducking Islam Makhachev just days removed from his stunning submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Makhachev, of course, is the one lobbing the accusation. The Dagestani fighter called Oliveira out on Twitter after ‘Do Bronx’ snubbed him during a recent appearance on the Trocação Franca podcast.

@CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that https://t.co/3YZjcuvugX — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 10, 2022

“@CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that,” Makhachev, who is on a ten-fight winning streak, wrote in response to Oliveira.

Oliveira believes Makhachev must first beat No. 6-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush before he fights for the title, telling MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz Islam “has to fight Dariush first. They both have to fight and then we’ll see who we’re fighting or not. Makhachev is super tough and deserves all the respect in the world. Dariush is also super tough and has a great team. It will be a great fight, so let them fight first and see what will happen down the line.”

Oliveira will likely take on the winner of Makhachev vs. Dariush for the vacant lightweight championship in December, although the Chute Boxe talent is also open to fighting Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on the same night.