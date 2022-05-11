‘Let’s train together’ — Charles Oliveira invites Tony Ferguson to train with him after UFC 274

Uncrowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has extended an invitation to Tony Ferguson following ‘El Cucuy’s’ devastating knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Oliveira previously beat Ferguson in a lopsided decision victory at UFC 256 but revealed in a recent Tweet that he is a huge admirer of The Ultimate Fighter 13 winner and would love to help him prepare for his next fight.

We're among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You've the history inside the Octagon. Head up "El Cucuy"!



If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You're a brother!#UFC pic.twitter.com/hNyd4wbLZd — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 9, 2022

Ferguson was knocked out cold after Chandler landed a perfectly executed front kick to his face in the second round of their lightweight bout at UFC 274. Despite being on the receiving end of one of the most vicious knockouts in UFC history, Ferguson said he ‘had lots of fun in there’ on Saturday and looks forward to his next fight.

The loss saw Ferguson drop to #10 in the UFC lightweight rankings while Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight title despite beating Gaethje via first-round submission. The Brazilian was stripped after missing weight by half a pound but is considered by many to be the uncrowned champion of the division.