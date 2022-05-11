Conor McGregor slams ‘clown’ Justin Gaethje for pretending to be ‘asleep’ after tapping at UFC 274

Conor McGregor has put former WSOF lightweight champion and two-time UFC title challenger Justin Gaethje on blast for tapping to Charles Oliveira in their lightweight bout at UFC 274.

Gaethje repeatedly called Oliveira a ‘quitter’ in the weeks leading up to UFC 274 which is why McGregor has gone out of his way to humiliate ‘The Highlight’ on Twitter, accusing him of pretending to be unconscious after tapping to ‘Do Bronx’ last Saturday.

This absolute clown! The aul pretend to be asleep after he tapped as well lol. Jackass pic.twitter.com/mGZpJyCPab — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 10, 2022

“This absolute clown! The aul pretend to be asleep after he tapped as well lol. Jackass,” McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, posted on Twitter yesterday.

Gaethje has yet to respond to McGregor, but the Arizonian has previously stated that he would love to retire ‘The Notorious’ from mixed martial arts for good. He said on the FULL SEND PODCAST (h/t MMA Junkie): “If Conor McGregor’s there, then I think he’s just as rightfully available as those two [Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev] because they need to fight. So I say either everybody deserves it, or nobody deserves it right now. Someone needs to stand out and yeah, whoever. I want that opportunity to take him away from this sport forever.”

McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon later this year after fully recovering from his broken leg TKO loss to Dustin Poirier last July.