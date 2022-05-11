‘I like to break records’ - Charles Oliveira says he’ll KO McGregor, submit Diaz on the same night

Since 2018, Charles Oliveira has been on a tear. After beating one lightweight contender after another, “Do Bronx” finally got to the top of the mountain in mid-2021 and defended the UFC lightweight title to close out the year.

Unfortunately for the 32-year-old Brazilian, a weigh-in mishap cost him the title. But that didn’t stop him from getting the job done against Justin Gaethje at the main event of UFC 274 last weekend.

Rightly so, Oliveira’s confidence is through the roof. In a recent tweet, he showed how much self-belief he has by calling out two of the UFC’s biggest superstars today. And he wants both of them on the same night.

Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one... Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap.



What do you think @danawhite? — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 10, 2022

Diaz already gave his thoughts on Oliveira, and so did McGregor, who issued a crude response in this now-deleted tweet.

According to UFC president Dana White, Oliveira is the automatic number one contender for the now-vacant 155-pound title. One of the names thrown at him is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s close training partner Islam Makhachev, who’s also been on a streak of his own since 2016.