Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon re-booked for June UFC event in Austin, TX

It won’t be on PPV this time around, but it’ll still be in front of a live audience. Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon were initially set to meet on April 30th at UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Vera, but convinced the promotion to move their bout to the UFC 274 PPV in order to take what may be both men’s last trip to the Octagon in front of a packed arena.

Unfortunately, that fight had to be cancelled at the very last minute, after ‘Cowboy’ came down with a wicked case of food poisoning following weigh-ins. Fortunately for both fans and fighters, the UFC is still going ahead with the booking. This time on their upcoming June 18th Fight Night card. The event, headlined by a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett, is set to take place at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. ESPN first reported the news.

Cerrone (36-16-2) is currently on a six-fight winless streak, far and away the longest of his career. The longtime Jackson-Wink fighter and owner of the BMF Ranch last had his hand raised inside the Octagon back in 2019, when he defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision. The 39-year-old last competed in May of last year, losing by first round TKO to welterweight Alex Morono.

While Lauzon (28-15) is coming off a strong first round TKO over then-debuting UFC fighter Jonathan Pierce, he hasn’t actually stepped foot in the cage for over two-and-a-half years. The 37-year-old out of Brockton, MA, had been dabbling with the idea of retirement following TKO losses to Chris Gruetzmacher and Clay Guida, even going so far as to apparently strike a deal with UFC president Dana White that his bout against Pierce would be his last. At the moment, however, he seems happy being ‘semi-retired,’ taking fights only when the opponent, date, and location are all too good to pass up.

“If this is the last fight, cool. If this is not the last fight, cool,” Lauzon told reporters, speaking of the Cerrone fight, ahead of UFC 274. “But just keep sending me names.”

Alongside the featherweight top contender’s bout in the main event, UFC Austin is expected to feature a welterweight bout between Tim Means and Kevin Holland, as well as a bantamweight booking between Eddie Wineland and Cody Stamann. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more news and updates as the event approaches.