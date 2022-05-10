UFC wants Moreno vs Kara-France 2 for interim belt, despite Figueiredo winning title four months ago

UFC wants another interim title just four months after the belt changed hands.

Despite Deiveson Figueiredo just winning back his title in January, the UFC is reportedly already moving on and booking another interim title. The flyweight champion currently has an injured finger and plans to return later in the year, but the UFC’s ESPN PPV schedule might just take priority again as they seemingly want to have the belt on the line regardless of the circumstance.

With Figueiredo unavailable for now, Ariel Helwani reports that the UFC is “working on finalizing” a Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France rematch for the interim flyweight title at UFC 277 on July 30th. MMA Junkie also reports that the interim title bout has been verbally agreed upon.

The pair first fought back in 2019 where Moreno won a decision over Kara-France.

The now former flyweight champion in Moreno is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Figueiredo at UFC 270 in January. Kara-France, on the other hand, has earned this shot at a belt after three straight wins over the likes of Askar Askarov and Cody Garbrandt.

According to Helwani, also in the works for UFC 277 is Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes 2, although it’s not yet been finalized as of this writing.