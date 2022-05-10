Crooklyn’s Corner 28: 20 Random Questions with Mookie Alexander

Welcome to Crooklyn’s Corner, the podcast that’s basically a hodgepodge of topics focused on the combat sports and entertainment community. The show will feature special interviews, fantasy matchmaking/analysis and whatever else we can come up with to keep our listeners steeped in fresh and engaging content. The show is hosted by Stephie Haynes and airs when needed to fill gaps in our Bloody Elbow Presents podcast network.

Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked. Time stamps won’t always be available as our conversations tend to be very fluid and bounce back & forth frequently. As always, I hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 28

You are the biggest sports fan I know. Are there any you don’t or won’t watch? What were you like in high school? What’s a typical day off look like for you? What would be your ideal vacation destination? What irrational fears do you have, if any? What’s your favorite movie and why? If you could choose one of Joe Biden’s campaign promises to come true, which would you select? If you were forced to choose a single meal we’ll say 6 courses (meat, 2 sides, bread, salad, dessert), what would that meal look like? Are you an animal lover? Pets? What was your favorite toy growing up? Who was your favorite superhero? Ever had a near-death experience? If you could ask a single question to any scientist, past or present, what would you ask? Do you believe humans will encounter intelligent extraterrestrial beings in your lifetime? What’s been your most embarrassing moment? If you could have anyone be your hype man to summarize your life at an awards ceremony, who would you want your hype man to be? What’s been the most challenging thing you’ve ever undertaken? Where do you see yourself in 20 years? What’s your biggest accomplishment so far? Are you hopeful for humanity or have you, like so many others, resigned yourself to the fact that we are a blight on this planet?

You can check out the entire show here. Remember, if you’re looking for us on SoundCloud or iTunes, we’re under the Bloody Elbow Presents name. Follow Crooklyn’s Twitter account: Stephie Haynes and the show account Crooklyn’s Corner.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.