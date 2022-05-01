UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje fight card

The UFC has a big pay-per-view lined up for May 7th, and two titles will be on the line. In the main event of UFC 274, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defends his belt against former interim champ Justin Gaethje in a fight that has virtually zero chance of being boring. As for the co-main event, Rose Namajunas lost to Carla Esparza for the inaugural strawweight title back in 2015, and now she gets the chance to avenge that loss in a title defense.

In the featured non-title bout, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson are set for battle in a three-round contest, legendary former PRIDE and UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua rematches Ovince Saint Preux, and fan favorite veterans Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon kick off the main card.

Here’s the full bout order for UFC 274:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp