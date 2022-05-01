Marlon Vera wants rematch with Jose Aldo following UFC Vegas 53 win over Rob Font

With his win on Saturday over Rob Font, Marlon Vera is on a three-fight winning streak. He is also on a run of three straight fights where the UFC brass has awarded him a post-fight bonus. Vera’s current run began in June 2021 following a December 2020 unanimous decision loss to former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo. It seems as if Vera is carrying that loss to Aldo with him.

“I would love to fight Aldo again, and especially in a five-rounder, just because he declined a five-rounder when we fought last December,” Vera said at the UFC Vegas 53 post-fight press conference. “I would love to kick his ass, and if we get to match again, I will finish again. I guarantee that.”

The 135-pound bout between Aldo and Vera served as the three-round co-main event of UFC Vegas 17 on December 19. According to Vera, the UFC originally offered the scrap as a five-round headliner for December 5, but Vera said Aldo turned down that date because he wouldn’t have the time to cut weight.

“I would f–ing fight Aldo tomorrow,” Vera told TMZ ahead of the Font bout. “Just because the way the fight went. Just because he declined to fight me five rounds. People don’t know that. December 19 we fought. They offered us a spot, December 5, in the beginning of the month, he declined it because he didn’t have enough time to cut weight. I guess he’s a fat f– , but it is what it is.”

When Aldo and Vera met inside the octagon, Vera was the No. 15 fighter in the official UFC bantamweight rankings, while Aldo checked in at No. 7. Aldo took the victory with three 29-28

Aldo is currently the No. 3 ranked fighter in the official UFC 135-pound rankings. Vera checked in at No. 8 prior to defeating Font, who was the No. 5 fighter ahead of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 53 fight card.