Marcus ‘Buchecha’ gets new opponent for ONE Championship card on May 20th

After a bout scheduled for April 22nd with Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane was cancelled due to an injury suffered by Kane, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida was left without an opponent for his next mixed martial arts fight. Now, his replacement has been found and his next fight is scheduled for Friday May 20th. Buchecha’s opponent will be Hugo “Silverback” Cunha, a 6-1 fighter with a background in wrestling and BJJ.

Buchecha started his mixed martial arts career off with a bang, going 2-0 with two submission victories. His style in jiu-jitsu has transferred well to MMA, as he’s been able to utilize his takedown game to transition to dominant ground positioning and submissions. In his ONE Championship debut, Buchecha won via north south choke over Anderson Silva. In second bout with the promotion, he scored a rear naked choke victory over Kang Ji Won in December 2021.

Buchecha’s accomplishments in jiu-jitsu include thirteen IBJJF World titles, two ADCC titles, and wins in countless super fight promotions. His style when competing in BJJ was aggressive and relentless. Buchecha would always fight to advance his position and look for a submission finish. He early days of MMA training were spent at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California. He then moved out to Florida to train at American Top Team, one of the largest and most successful teams in mixed martial arts history.

Hugo “Silverback” Cunha made his professional MMA debut on December 15, 2017 against Robson da Silva, a fight he won by TKO in round one. He won his next five fights before losing a split decision in his latest outing to Dustin Joynson. All six of his professional wins have come by way of finish, with three submissions and three TKO’s. Hugo also comes from a strong grappling background. In addition to being a BJJ black belt, he’s also a former member of the Brazilian national wrestling team.

Marcus “Buchecha” Alemida vs. Hugo “Silverback” Cunha will take place on Friday May 20th. The promotion recently announced a deal with Amazon Prime Video, but a date has not yet been set for ONE’s premiere on the platform.