Pic: Deiveson Figueiredo shows finger injury, eyes end of year return

A July return seems impossible for UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at the moment. Although he was expected to make an appearance in one the promotion’s busiest months, ‘Deus da Guerra’ will most likely remain on the sidelines until the end of the year.

The reason for the long layoff is not an unfamiliar one to fighters: an injury. More specifically, a nagging finger injury that has been bothering the Brazilian for quite a while and needs more time to heal properly.

In a conversation with Figueiredo, Combate’s reporter Ana Hissa showed a picture of Deiveson’s hand and his injured finger. Alongside the photo, she also reported that the champion is looking to return at the end of the year and has to plans to train with lightweight champ Charles Oliveira and former two-division title-holder Henry Cejudo,

Dedo torto do @Daico_Deiveson eh o motivo do campeão para lutar mais para o fim do ano. Planos são para treinar com @CharlesDoBronxs e de novo com @HenryCejudo pic.twitter.com/MWWGb9FOBD — Ana Hissa (@AnaHissa) April 30, 2022

In his last outing, Figueiredo (21-2-1) recovered his lost title in a unanimous decision win against Brandon Moreno, back in January. Before that, the 34-year-old lost said title to the Mexican via unanimous decision, in June 2021. The first encounter between the pair happened in December 2020 and ended in a majority draw.

Although not confirmed, it is rumored that the UFC wants to set up a fourth title fight between the pair for their next outings.