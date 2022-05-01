 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Videos: Shakur Stevenson rushes out to huge brawl, Stevenson-Valdez press conference cancelled

A huge brawl has abruptly cancelled the Stevenson-Valdez press conference.

By Anton Tabuena
“I mean, what do you think?” Shakur Stevenson said when asked about deserving to be ranked among boxing’s top pound-for-pound after his dominant win over Oscar Valdez.

The 24-year-old was answering questions after unifying the WBC, WBO and Ring super featherweight titles, but unfortunately, that post-fight press conference didn’t last very long. A brawl suddenly broke out, and Stevenson cut things short as he immediately rushed out of his media session.

Details are scarce at the moment, but it reportedly involved his family and team.

The cancelled press conference and the ensuing chaos were captured on the YouTube video embedded above, but here’s a couple of clips also showing punches being thrown.

Prior to all the madness, Stevenson was having a pretty huge night. He took home new belts, improved to 18-0, and significantly raised his profile within the boxing community. To add to that, he also got engaged in the ring right after.

