Results and video: Shakur Stevenson drops, dominates Oscar Valdez to unify junior lightweight titles

The MGM Grand Arena was packed on Saturday night for the unification title fight between junior lightweight champions Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson. Valdez had with him the WBC title, while Stevenson had the WBO title.

Stevenson felt that a win would catapult him to the pound-for-pound list, and he fought like a man on a mission. He played the distance game very well, landing his shots at will.

Valdez, for the most part, found himself overextending his shots and playing catch-up. He did find some success in close range, but it wasn’t anything that Stevenson didn’t have an answer for.

The action began to level for a few moments, but Stevenson continued to fight smart and control the distance. In the beginning of the sixth round, he was able to land a clean uppercut as Valdez bounced off the ropes, sending the latter wobbling to the canvas. The commentators that included Timothy Bradley argued that it could’ve been a slip, but referee Kenny Bayless ruled it as a knockdown. Replays confirmed it was rightly called a knockdown.

Stevenson kept the same pace and landed at will, but it was Valdez’s toughness that kept him in the fight. In the end, Stevenson came out victorious via unanimous decision. And to make his night even more momentous, he is now engaged to his longtime partner, musician “Young” Lyric Michelle Ragston.

Full results:

Shakur Stevenson def. Oscar Valdez via unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109, 118-109) to unify the WBO, WBC, and Ring Magazine junior lightweight titles

Keyshawn Davis def. Esteban Sanchez via TKO (2:44 of round six)

Nico Ali Walsh def. Alejandro Ibarra via KO (2:50 of round one)

THE FIRST KNOCKDOWN BELONGS TO SHAKUR. pic.twitter.com/EubZKL12Ro — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 1, 2022