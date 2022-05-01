UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his co-hort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, April 30th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 53: ‘Font vs. Vera’ dwindled down 11-bout Fight Night event; which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+/ESPN from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card was made for the hardcore fan who doesn’t want to miss out on any event. Join us to hear the noteworthy details...

The UFC showcased a Bantamweight bout this weekend at their UFC Vegas 53 Fight Night event featuring a battle between Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and Rob Font.

‘Chito’, ranked number eight in the division with a record of 20-7, walked into the octagon on a two-fight win streak to take on Font, who was currently ranked fifth in the division and holding a 19-5 record, while coming off a loss to Jose Aldo.

"When you work hard, you have the most chances to survive here." - Marlon Vera tearing up after his victory over Rob Font. #UFCVegas53 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 1, 2022

There was a co-main event prior to that, between Jake Collier and Andrei Arlovski; yes, he is still fighting, and apparently he still has what it takes to win fights. The former champ, Arlovski, now joins Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller on the top of the list for most wins in UFC history with 23.

"I have money to buy chewing gum, and I am chewing gum every fucking day." - Andrei Arlovski #UFCVegas53 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 1, 2022

There were nine other bouts on the card, which included some exciting finishes. The most noteworthy, outside of the main event, occurred when Joanderson Brito and Francisco Figueiredo each earned Performances of the Night.

"I wanted to send my regards and condolences to my entire family, this is more important." - Joanderson Brito found out his uncle passed away earlier today. #UFCVegas53 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 1, 2022

"It just came out automatically." - Francisco Figueiredo on the kneebar roll. #UFCVegas53 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 30, 2022

"I want to make my next fight with Augusto Sakai, maybe in July, maybe in August." - Alexander Romanov #UFCVegas53 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 30, 2022

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts were: Font vs Vera, Brito & Figueiredo.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 53: ‘FONT VS VERA’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. APR 30

11. 135lbs: Marlon Vera (21-7) DEF. Rob Font (19-6) — via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

10. 265lbs: Andrei Arlovski (34-20) DEF. Jake Collier (13-7) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

9. 145lbs: Joanderson Brito (13-3) DEF. Andre Fili (21-9) — via TKO (strikes) at 0:41 of round one

8. 155lbs: Grant Dawson (18-1) DEF. Jared Gordon (18-5) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:11 of round three

7. 145lbs: Darren Elkins (27-10) DEF. Tristan Connelly (14-8) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. 185lbs: Krzysztof Jotko (24-5) DEF. Gerald Meerschaert (34-15) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

5. 265lbs: Alexandr Romanov (16-0) DEF. Chase Sherman (15-10) — via submission (Americana) at 2:11 of round one

4. 125lbs: Francisco Figueiredo (13-4) DEF. Daniel de Silva (11-3) — via submission (kneebar) at 1:18 of round one

3. 170lbs: Gabe Green (11-3) DEF. Yohan Lainesse (8-1) — via KO/TKO (strikes) at 4:02 of round two

2. 155lbs: Natan Levy (7-1) DEF. Mike Breeden (10-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

1. 125lbs: Shanna Young (8-4) DEF. Gina Mazany (7-6) — via KO/TKO (Punches & Elbows from Back Mount, aka: strikes) at 3:11 of round two

