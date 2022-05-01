 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado are here to breakdown this Saturday’s, April 30th, UFC Vegas 53: ‘Font vs. Vera’ Fight Night event. The guys will have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event.

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his co-hort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, April 30th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 53: ‘Font vs. Vera’ dwindled down 11-bout Fight Night event; which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+/ESPN from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card was made for the hardcore fan who doesn’t want to miss out on any event. Join us to hear the noteworthy details...

Your 6th Round Hosts for this event!
The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network.

The UFC showcased a Bantamweight bout this weekend at their UFC Vegas 53 Fight Night event featuring a battle between Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and Rob Font.

‘Chito’, ranked number eight in the division with a record of 20-7, walked into the octagon on a two-fight win streak to take on Font, who was currently ranked fifth in the division and holding a 19-5 record, while coming off a loss to Jose Aldo.

There was a co-main event prior to that, between Jake Collier and Andrei Arlovski; yes, he is still fighting, and apparently he still has what it takes to win fights. The former champ, Arlovski, now joins Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller on the top of the list for most wins in UFC history with 23.

There were nine other bouts on the card, which included some exciting finishes. The most noteworthy, outside of the main event, occurred when Joanderson Brito and Francisco Figueiredo each earned Performances of the Night.

For all the results, reactions and much more detail on the main card, and plenty of tidbits about the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts, Zane and Eddie, have to say!

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts were: Font vs Vera, Brito & Figueiredo.

UFC Vegas 53 Bonuses
ESPN+

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 53: ‘FONT VS VERA’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. APR 30
11. 135lbs: Marlon Vera (21-7) DEF. Rob Font (19-6) — via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

10. 265lbs: Andrei Arlovski (34-20) DEF. Jake Collier (13-7) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

9. 145lbs: Joanderson Brito (13-3) DEF. Andre Fili (21-9) — via TKO (strikes) at 0:41 of round one

8. 155lbs: Grant Dawson (18-1) DEF. Jared Gordon (18-5) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:11 of round three

7. 145lbs: Darren Elkins (27-10) DEF. Tristan Connelly (14-8) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. 185lbs: Krzysztof Jotko (24-5) DEF. Gerald Meerschaert (34-15) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

ESPN+ PRELIMS
5. 265lbs: Alexandr Romanov (16-0) DEF. Chase Sherman (15-10) — via submission (Americana) at 2:11 of round one

4. 125lbs: Francisco Figueiredo (13-4) DEF. Daniel de Silva (11-3) — via submission (kneebar) at 1:18 of round one

3. 170lbs: Gabe Green (11-3) DEF. Yohan Lainesse (8-1) — via KO/TKO (strikes) at 4:02 of round two

2. 155lbs: Natan Levy (7-1) DEF. Mike Breeden (10-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

1. 125lbs: Shanna Young (8-4) DEF. Gina Mazany (7-6) — via KO/TKO (Punches & Elbows from Back Mount, aka: strikes) at 3:11 of round two

Sunday morning, May 1st: check out our video production of the show, with all new enhanced graphics to accompany the guys’ commentary, on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel right here:

At that time, timestamps will have been edited into this post for your listening convenience.

Join us again for another episode of ‘6th Round’ next week, on Saturday, May 7th, for UFC 274: ‘OLIVEIRA VS GAETHJE & NAMAJUNAS VS ESPARZA‘!

