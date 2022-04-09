UFC 273: Pros react to Mackenzie Dern’s split decision win against Tecia Torres

In a close match at UFC 273, Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Mackenzie Dern came out on top after three rounds. In a back-and-forth bout, the world champion grappler did enough to sway two out of three judges and score a split decision win over Tecia Torres. On Twitter, not all professional fighters agreed with the result.
Think I’m going with Dern here. #ufc273— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 10, 2022
Ready for some world class jiu jitsu to be on display here, going with Dern! #UFC273— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022
Tecia is so fast I swear!! #UFC273— Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) April 10, 2022
sidekicksssss— Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) April 10, 2022
Torres better start tornadoing— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022
Side kick, hop around, side kick, hop around, side kick!!! #UFC273— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022
What in the name of spider-man was that!#UFC273— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 10, 2022
Dang that was a sick sequence— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022
Wow this fight is intense #UFC273— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 10, 2022
Crazy fun grappling exchanges from Dern and Torres #UFC273— Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) April 10, 2022
Can't believe Torres didn't tear her shoulder there! Pretty sure I just dislocated mine reaching for Cheetos! #UFC273— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022
So u rock somebody and go back to hopping around and let them recover???— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022
That was a Dern good fight ! I’m here all night ladies and gents . #UFC273— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 10, 2022
I donno about that one but an awesome fight anyway— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 10, 2022
♀️ ♀️ ♀️— Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) April 10, 2022
Interesting— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 10, 2022
Split decision? lol oook— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022
Close fight but thought Tecia had 1 & 3 #UFC273— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 10, 2022
MacKenzie Dern's jiu-jitsu offense and transitions are actually insane!!! #ufc273— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 10, 2022
