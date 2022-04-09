 clock menu more-arrow no yes
UFC 273: Pros react to Mackenzie Dern’s split decision win against Tecia Torres

Mackenzie Dern edged out Tecia Torres at UFC 273. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the result.

By Lucas Rezende
Mackenzie Dern defeated Tecia Torres at UFC 273.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a close match at UFC 273, Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Mackenzie Dern came out on top after three rounds. In a back-and-forth bout, the world champion grappler did enough to sway two out of three judges and score a split decision win over Tecia Torres. On Twitter, not all professional fighters agreed with the result.

