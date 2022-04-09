UFC 273: Pros react to Mackenzie Dern’s split decision win against Tecia Torres

In a close match at UFC 273, Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Mackenzie Dern came out on top after three rounds. In a back-and-forth bout, the world champion grappler did enough to sway two out of three judges and score a split decision win over Tecia Torres. On Twitter, not all professional fighters agreed with the result.

Think I’m going with Dern here. #ufc273 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 10, 2022

Ready for some world class jiu jitsu to be on display here, going with Dern! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

Tecia is so fast I swear!! #UFC273 — Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) April 10, 2022

sidekicksssss — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) April 10, 2022

Torres better start tornadoing — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Side kick, hop around, side kick, hop around, side kick!!! #UFC273 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

What in the name of spider-man was that!#UFC273 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 10, 2022

Dang that was a sick sequence — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Wow this fight is intense #UFC273 — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 10, 2022

Crazy fun grappling exchanges from Dern and Torres #UFC273 — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) April 10, 2022

Can't believe Torres didn't tear her shoulder there! Pretty sure I just dislocated mine reaching for Cheetos! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

So u rock somebody and go back to hopping around and let them recover??? — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

That was a Dern good fight ! I’m here all night ladies and gents . #UFC273 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 10, 2022

I donno about that one but an awesome fight anyway — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 10, 2022

‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ — Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) April 10, 2022

Interesting — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 10, 2022

Split decision? lol oook — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

Close fight but thought Tecia had 1 & 3 #UFC273 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 10, 2022