The UFC is showcasing a World Championship Doubleheader this weekend at their UFC 273 PPV event. The first title fight in our Main Event will be a collision between UFC Featherweight Champion, Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovksi, defending his belt against contender, #4 ranked, Chan Sung Jung - ‘The Korean Zombie’.

Volkanovski, the Australian native, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia, is coming off a FOTY title defense against contender Brian Ortega. He also holds noteworthy victories over Max Holloway (twice), Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes. Unbeaten in almost nine years, Alexander is a former professional boxer, ranked #3 in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings with an unprecedented 23-1 record heading into the Octagon.

‘TKZ’, the South Korean kickboxing sensation, beloved by fans for his zombie-like ability to keeping moving forward despite taking heavy blows, comes into this bout with an impressive 17-6 record fighting out of Seoul, South Korea; in his second UFC featherweight title opportunity, after bringing us thrilling finishes against Frankie Edgar, Dennis Bermudez and Dustin Poirier. Jung now plans to hand Volkanovski his first UFC loss, while achieving his dream of becoming UFC champion.

In our second title fight of the night, we will have “The Funkmaster’ Aljamain Sterling, holding a (20-3 record, fighting out of Uniondale, N.Y. He intends to solidify his claim as the UFC Bantamweight Champion, after his DQ victory over Yan to capture the belt last year. A BJJ black belt, with wrestling skills, he holds impressive submission wins over Cory Sandhagen, Cody Stamann and Takeya Mizugaki.

Meanwhile, the #11 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter, Petr Yan, is holding a 16-2 record of his own, fighting out of Yekaterinburg, Russia. Certainly Yan’s game plan is to recapture the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Yan brings deadly skills as a grappler, as well as a striker. He has provided us with knockouts to remember against Urijah Faber, Jose Aldo and Douglas Silva de Andrade.

Also on the PPV card, we have Welterweights Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns vs. phenom Khamzat Chimaev going to war. Neither of these guys know how to put on a boring fight. Burns, the Brazilian native from Rio is fighting out of Florida, holding the distinction of being ranked #2 in the division, as a former title contender, with a storied career record of 20-4.

Meanwhile, fan favorite and internet sensation, #11 ranked Russian finisher, Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev, fighting out of Sweden with an undefeated 10-0 record is walking into the Octagon tonight with his sights set on inevitably becoming champion. The bold Chechnya native burst onto the scene in as dominant a fashion as the sport has ever seen back in 2020, racking up three consecutive stoppage wins in just two months.

Then, after a recovering from a career-threatening case of COVID-19, “Borz” went out and wiped the floor with top-ranked contender, Li Jingliang, at UFC 267 in Sept. 2021 (watch highlights). With a win this evening over former 170-pound title challenger, ‘Durinho’, Khamzat could very well be the next Welterweight title challenger by this time tomorrow. At the very least, he will be offered an incredible opportunity to be showcased on ABC against Colby Covington later this year.

In other words, UFC 273 can't start soon enough!

Bloodyelbow.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card. Tonight's show will air as a PPV event on ESPN+. Coverage will start with four Early Preliminary card fights on UFC Fight Pass, which should commence around 6:15PM ET, then the remaining Featured Prelims will air on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8PM. ET. Finally, the main card will air on ESPN+ PPV. That kicks off at 10PM/7PM ETPT.

Here’s a look at the UFC 273: ‘Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie’ fight card & current records —

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. APR 9

UFC Featherweight Championship 12. 145lbs: Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) vs. Chan Sung Jung (17-6)

UFC Bantamweight Championship 11. 135lbs: Aljamain Sterling (20-3) vs. Petr Yan (16-2)

10. 170lbs: Gilbert Burns (20-4) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (10-0)

9. 115lbs: Mackenzie Dern (11-2) vs. Tecia Torres (13-5)

8. 155lbs: Mark Madsen (12-0) DEF. Vinc Pichel (14-3)

Although we are not providing a radio-style play-by-play prelims show, we will have results posts for you here on Bloody Elbow. Here is a look at the Prelims Card, with current results and updated fight records:

ESPN PRELIMS

7. 170lbs: Ian Garry (9-0) DEF. Darian Weeks (5-2) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

6. 185lbs: Anthony Hernandez (9-2) DEF. Josh Fremd (9-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

5. 135lbs: Raquel Pennington (14-8) DEF. Aspen Ladd (9-3) — DEC, Unanimous (28-29x3)

UFC FIGHT PASS/ESPN+ PRELIMS

4. 170lbs: Mike Malott (8-1) DEF. Mickey Gall (7-5) — KO/TKO, Left Hook to Ground Strikes at 3:41 of Rd 1

3. 265lbs: Aleksei Oleinik (60-16) DEF. Jared Vanderaa (12-8) — SUB, Neck Crank from Scarf Hold at 3:30 of Rd 1

2. 115lbs: Piera Rodriguez (8-0) DEF. Kay Hansen (7-6) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

1. 135lbs: Julio Arce (18-5) DEF. Daniel Santos (9-2) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

