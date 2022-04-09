UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 273 goes down in Jacksonville, Florida.

Today’s show will feature two title fights and a highly-anticipated matchup in the welterweight division. The headliner will see UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski looking to cement his legacy when he defends against the Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung. The co-main is for the undisputed bantamweight title, with Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan finally settling their long-running grudge.

Oh, and that Chimaev guy too. He’s fighting by far the biggest test in his career, former 170-pound title challenger Gilbert Burns.

This post will cover the main event bout between Volk and KZ.

Today’s show is a standard PPV. There are three early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT. Those will air on ESPN+ and Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN+ and move to big ESPN for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.

Let’s go!