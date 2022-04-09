UFC 273 fight card primer: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

The main event of UFC 273 will feature a featherweight fight between Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) and Chan Sung Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC). UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie airs live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida this Saturday, April 9th. The main card will start with a fight time of 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT, with the ESPN/ESPN+ prelims beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

How do these two stack up?

Volkanovski: 33 years old | 5’6” | 71” reach

Jung: 35 years old | 5’9” | 72” reach

What have these two done recently?

Volkanovski: W - Brian Ortega (DEC) | W - Max Holloway (DEC) | W - Max Holloway (DEC)

Jung: W - Dan Ige (DEC) | L - Brian Ortega (DEC) | W - Frankie Edgar (TKO)

How did these two get here?

Alexander Volkanovski thought he would complete the trilogy with Max Holloway, but an injury to ‘Blessed’ led to a change of plans. The reigning featherweight champion still wanted to fight and welcomed a new opponent.

Enter Chan Sung Jung, better known as ‘The Korean Zombie’.

It has been a while since Jung found himself on the receiving end of a championship opportunity, with his first one being against ex-champion José Aldo at UFC 163 nearly ten years ago. Since his return from mandatory military service in South Korea, ’TKZ’ has reminded everyone why he is — and will always be — a fan favorite in the sport, having won four of his past six fights. His exciting style, combined with his unnatural durability (hence the very appropriate fight moniker), could pose a threat to Volkanovski.

Volkanovski has defended his throne twice, once against the aforementioned Holloway and once against Brian Ortega in what was easily a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate. Though not his original opponent, the ‘Great’ has been known to adjust for whatever style greets him in the Octagon, so he is more than ready to meet the challenge.

Why should you care?

Two of the greatest featherweights are fighting on Saturday night! Is this going to be an addition to Volkanovski’s already impressive resume? Or is this going to be Zombie’s long-awaited moment? Tune in!