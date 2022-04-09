UFC 273 fight card primer: Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

The non-title three-round event of UFC 273 will feature a welterweight fight between Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) and Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC). UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie airs live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida this Saturday, April 9th. The main card will start with a fight time of 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT, with the ESPN/ESPN+ prelims beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

How do these two stack up?

Burns: 35 years old | 5’10” | 71” reach

Chimaev: 27 years old | 6’2” | 75” reach

What have these two done recently?

Burns: W - Stephen Thompson (DEC) | L - Kamaru Usman (TKO) | W - Tyron Woodley (DEC)

Chimaev: W - Li Jingliang (SUB) | W - Gerald Meerschaert (KO) | W - Rhys McKee (TKO)

How did these two get here?

Deemed one of the scariest fighters in the welterweight division today, Khamzat Chimaev is about to face the toughest test of his professional career thus far. And who poses such a challenge to the undefeated sensation? None other than Gilbert Burns, the one-time title challenger who sees no reason to fear the upstart, despite his sheer dominance in his fights.

A two-division wonder, Chimaev has finished all of his opponents in devastating fashion, including first-round thrashings of Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert and Li Jingliang in recent UFC appearances. With each performance better than the last, it may only be a matter of time before ‘Borz’ nabs those championship opportunities he’s been calling for, but he must get through Burns first.

Following a failed title bid against reigning champion Kamaru Usman, Burns returned to the win column with a unanimous decision over Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 this past July. He now has the chance to add another win to his resume and stop a surging prospect all at once, but it won’t be easy.

Why should you care?

Will Chimaev rise to the occasion again? Or will Burns prove he is more than a mere stepping stone? Guess we’ll find out shortly.