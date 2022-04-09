 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 targeted for UFC 275

Zhang won the first matchup by five-round split decision back in 2020.

Weili Zhang punches Joanna Jedrzejczyk during her split decision win at UFC 248.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

A rematch of one of the all-time great MMA fights is on deck for June.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported on Friday night that former UFC strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have agreed to square off once again, this time at UFC 275 in Singapore on June 11th. No word yet on whether or not it will be three rounds or five rounds.

Zhang (21-3) won UFC gold in front of her home fans in China with a sensational 42-second TKO of Jessica Andrade back in August 2019. Her first title defense came against Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 in March 2020, and she edged out Joanna by split decision in an epic, back-and-forth slugfest that has widely been hailed as the best women’s MMA fight ever. Zhang would lose her title in April 2021 by head kick KO to Rose Namajunas, who would then beat Zhang by split decision in their November rematch.

Jedrzejczyk (16-4) hasn’t fought since losing to Zhang. The Polish striker began her MMA career 14-0, including winning the strawweight title by TKO over Carla Esparza, as well as title defenses against Jessica Penne, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Claudia Gadelha, Valerie Letourneau, and Jessica Andrade. Her days as champion ended in an upset KO loss to Rose Namajunas in November 2017, followed by a decision loss in the April 2018 rematch. She bested Tecia Torres and Michelle Waterson by decision in her last two wins, with a flyweight title loss to Valentina Shevchenko sandwiched in between.

UFC 275 features a light heavyweight title fight main event between champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, with women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko slated to defend her title in the co-main against Taila Santos.

