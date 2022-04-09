TKO! - GGG vs Murata video: Gennadiy Golovkin vs Ryota Murata full fight highlights

Ahead of Gennadiy Golovkin’s bout against Ryota Murata, the talk has been a possible third bout between him and Canelo Alvarez. In a lot of people’s eyes, the 40-year-old had to not just win against Murata, he also had to win impressively. GGG did just that, overcoming a slow start and turning it up for a ninth round TKO win.

GGG scored a knockdown in the ninth, and Murata’s corner immediately threw in the towel, awarding Golovkin with the TKO victory.

With the victory, Golovkin has now won four straight since his 2018 decision loss to Canelo.

Check out highlights along with a snippet of our play-by-play below:

Round 9 - Golovkin pounces as Murata appears to be hurt by the onslaught. Golovkin continues to land power left hooks as Murata absorbs most of them. The referee looks closely as Murata seems wobbled and compromised. Golovkin lands a hard jab, and Murata responds with a shot. Murata refuses to quit as Golovkin lands another right hand. Murata goes down as his corner throws in the towel.

Gennadiy Golovkin defeats Ryoto Murata via TKO (corner stoppage)

