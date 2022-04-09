GGG vs Murata results, video: Gennadiy Golovkin TKOs Ryota Murata in the ninth round

Saturday night in Japan, Gennadiy Golovkin returned to competition and stepped in enemy territory against Ryota Murata. The middleweight title unification bout happened at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

After a good start for Murata and a very competitive first few rounds, Golovkin got into his groove and eventually scored a knockdown in the ninth round. Seeing the tide turn and their fighter badly hurt with the knockdown, the Japanese fighter’s corner immediately threw the towel.

Golovkin looked like the Golovkin of old and officially won by TKO in the ninth stanza. With the victory, he is now the unified WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight champion.

At 40-years-old “GGG” is the oldest active world champion, and has been looking for a possible third bout and big money trilogy with Canelo Alvarez. Despite a few shaky moments early on, it was overall a vintage performance and could draw some interest in that high profile trilogy.

With the victory, Golovkin has now won four straight since his 2018 decision loss to Canelo.

GGG knocks out Murata's mouthpiece pic.twitter.com/xAha9aJOdT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022