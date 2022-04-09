Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata live stream, results, play by play, start time

On Saturday, two of today’s top boxing middleweights will unify their titles in the land of the rising sun. Gennadiy Golovkin will put his IBF and IBO titles on the line against hometown fighter Ryota Murata, who will defend the WBA title.

The fight will take place at the storied Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Golovkin (41-1-1) has been on a three-fight win streak after his 2018 majority decision loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, the only defeat on his record. He is coming off a seventh-round stoppage win over Poland’s Kamil Szeremeta in December 2020.

Murata, on the other hand, holds a record of 16-2. Entering the contest with a two-fight win streak of his own, he last fought in December 2019 against Canada’s Steven Butler, whom he defeated via fifth-round TKO to retain his title.

Golovkin vs. Murata begins at 5:10 AM ET and will be broadcasted on DAZN. Main event ring walks are expected to begin at 8 AM ET.