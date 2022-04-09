UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie finalized bout order, start time, TV schedule

It’s fight night!

UFC 273 takes place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL, and there are two titles on the line. The main event pits featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against longtime contender Chan Sung Jung, aka ‘The Korean Zombie.’ This is TKZ’s second title shot, nearly nine years removed from his loss to Jose Aldo at UFC 163. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling makes his first title defense in a rematch vs. Petr Yan, who was memoably disqualified and thus lost his belt after an illegal knee to Sterling’s head in a fight Yan was easily ahead on the scorecards.

The featured non-title fight on the card is a welterweight battle between former title challenger Gilbert Burns and rising sensation Khamzat Chimaev; only three rounds and not five for this one seems wrong, doesn’t it? Rounding out the main card are women’s strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres, preceded by lightweights Vinc Pichel and Mark Madsen.

In a late change to the card, heavyweight Marcin Tybura has withdrawn from his prelim bout vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik and thus there are just the 12 fights instead of 13 as was planned this week.

Here’s the finalized bout order for UFC 273:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski (-675 favorite) vs. Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Raquel Pennington vs. Aspen Ladd

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Preliminary Card (6:30 PM ET, ESPN+)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez