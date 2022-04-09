UFC 273 final odds: Khamzat Chimaev a huge betting favorite over Gilbert Burns

It’s fight day for a stacked UFC 273 card, which kicks off tonight (April 9th) from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The top of the billing will see featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, defend his belt against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. The co-main event getting Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan running it back for the UFC bantamweight champion. Also, the UFC 273 PPV main card is also being blessed with undefeated welterweight, Khamzat Chimaev, squaring up with former title contender, Gilbert Burns.

As of our midweek odds post, we learned that Volkanovski is the card’s largest betting favorite at -720, with a +500 comeback on Zombie. Not a single thing has changed with this line since the weigh-ins, but we did get a little bit of movement for the co-main moneylines. The now interim bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, was a -490 betting favorite leading with the actual champ in Sterling being offered up at +360, but those odds have tightened up slightly. Yan is now on deck at -435, with Sterling dropping down to +340.

In perhaps the most anticipated matchup of UFC 273, the 10-0 Chimaev is a robust -490 betting favorite, with Burns rolling in as a +360 underdog. He may be low on experience as far as his record goes, but thus far the hype surrounding Khamzat has been real. This is definitely a huge step up in competition for Chimaev, but the bookies are big believers.

Check out the UFC 273 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings:

