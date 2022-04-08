UFC’s Conor McGregor charged with six offences after being pulled over in Ireland

Conor McGregor continues to pad the ‘Controversies’ section on his Wikipedia page. This time it’s thanks to a slew of driving offences he has been charged with in Ireland.

ESPN reports that the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion appeared in Blanchardstown District Court yesterday to learn that he’d been charged with two counts of dangerous driving as well as driving without a license, failure to produce a license, driving without insurance and failure to produce insurance records.

The charges are in relation to a March 22 arrest in the Palmerstown section of Dublin. According to outlets in Ireland, McGregor was pulled over in his Bentley Continental GT that day. McGregor was reportedly arrested without incident and his vehicle was temporarily seized.

A spokesperson for McGregor told ESPN that McGregor passed drug and alcohol tests at a local police station.

McGregor’s next court hearing regarding this incident is scheduled for June 23.

This is not the first time McGregor has been accused of driving offences. In 2017 and 2018 he plead guilty to driving well over the speed limit in County Dublin and then County Kildaire. That resulted in McGregor receiving a small fine and a six month driving ban.

According to Independent.ie if McGregor is found guilty of these current charges he faces the possibility of a six month prison sentence.

McGregor has been a lightning rod for controversy since his in-cage notoriety peaked around 2016. Since then he has plead guilty to assault over a squabble inside a Dublin bar and had high profile scuffles with celebrities. The New York Times have claimed that McGregor has also been investigated over two separate alleged sexual assaults.

McGregor appeared in the UFC Octagon twice in 2021. Both times he lost by TKO to Dustin Poirier. The first of those losses came after a combination of punches at UFC 257. The more recent defeat happened after McGregor’s leg broke against Poirier’s elbow at UFC 264.