UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

Bloody Elbow presents its fight night and post-fight coverage for UFC 273, which goes down on Saturday, April 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on Chan Sung Jung, aka ‘The Korean Zombie.’

The co-main event is a men’s bantamweight championship rematch between new titleholder Aljamain Sterling and former champ Petr Yan. In their first meeting, Yan was well ahead on the scorecards before he threw an illegal knee to Sterling’s head and was disqualified.

The featured non-title fight pits rising, undefeated welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev against former title challenger Gilbert Burns in a three-round contest.

UFC 273 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.