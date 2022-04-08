Anderson Silva, Floyd Mayweather set for boxing matches on Burj Al Arab helipad

After a successful boxing run in 2021, former UFC champion Anderson Silva will return to the squared ring in 2022. As officially announced, the 46-year-old “Spider” will face fellow Brazilian MMA veteran Bruno Machado in Dubai.

The event will be headlined by 45-year-old undefeated boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather, who takes on his long term sparring partner Dan Moore in an eight-round exhibition bout. The event dubbed as “The Showcase in the Skies of Dubai,” will take place in a rather unique venue: on the helipad atop the Burj Al Arab Hotel.

As for Silva vs. Machado, the bout will reportedly take place at a 194-pound catchweight.

“I can’t wait to do battle with my countryman in the sky!” Silva said on the announcement. “I am honored to share the card with Floyd Mayweather, a true boxing icon.”

After a stellar 14-year run in the UFC that dipped towards the end, Silva (34-11 1 NC in MMA, 3-1 in boxing) made his pro boxing return last June against Julio Cesar Chavez, whom he impressively defeated via decision. His next bout took place three months later against fellow ex-UFC champion Tito Ortiz, whom he knocked out in half a round.

The 35-year-old Machado, meanwhile, holds a 13-9 MMA record. He last fought under the UAE Warriors banner in January 2021 against France’s Mickael Lebout and won via unanimous decision.

Badou Jack vs Harry Atiyo will also be on the undercard of the May 14 event.