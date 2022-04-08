UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie weigh-in stream

After a rare off-week, the UFC is back in our lives this weekend with a stacked card topped by two title fights. UFC 273’s main event is UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung, who is replacing the injured Max Holloway.

The co-main event is a UFC bantamweight unification bout, and a grudge match, between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Sterling won the title from Yan after the Russian hit Sterling with an illegal knee. Since then Yan has picked up an interim bantamweight title.

Also on the pay-per-view is an appearance from the hottest prospect in the sport, Khamzat Chimaev. He takes on his biggest challenge to date, former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. Rounding out the main card is an intriguing strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres and a lightweight tilt between Vinc Pichel and Mark Madsen.

The prelim card includes Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura and Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington. The Early Prelims are headlined by Alexei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa.

Before any of these bouts happen, though, the fighters will need to make weight. With two title fights on tap, that means four fighters will need to make championship weight. That means they won’t get the usual extra pound allowance on the scales.

You can see how everything unfolds by watching the stream below, hosted by our friends at MMA Fighting. The stream goes live at 9 PM ET.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 4PM ET. You can watch those below:

Full results:

Main Card (10 PM on ESPN+ PPV):

Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Bantamweight championship: Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Prelim Card (8 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early Prelims (6 PM ET on ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Friend

Strawweight: Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Bantamweight: Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos