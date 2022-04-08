The Level Change Podcast 169: UFC 273, DJ’s advice for Figueiredo

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
EPISODE 169
Demetrious Johnson has advice for Deiveson Figueiredo: Fight someone else other than Brandon Moreno - 2:20
Holly Holm wants to fight “until the wheels fall off” - 15:31
PFL under fire after tape-delayed Challenger Series card flagged for “suspicious betting activity” - 23:02
Alexander Volkanovski puts Conor McGregor near the bottom of all-time great featherweights - 36:05
STANDINGS - 46:33
Mookie: 36-19
Stephie: 34-21
Victor: 30-25
UFC 273 - 46:56
Ladd/Pennington - 47:10
Pichel/Madsen - 49:41
Dern/Torres - 52:43
Burns/Chimaev - 57:21
Sterling/Yan - 1:02:16
Volkanovski/TKZ - 1:04:53
