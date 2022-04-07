‘You didn’t win the belt, you were given it’ — Whittaker critical of Sterling’s UFC champ status

Robert Whittaker feels Aljamain Sterling is being disrespectful by mocking Petr Yan ahead of their bantamweight title rematch at UFC 273.

Sterling, who has been taunting Yan all week, became the first fighter in UFC history to win a title via disqualification after ‘No Mercy’ landed an illegal strike on ‘Funk Master’ in their first matchup at UFC 259.

Whittaker, the former UFC middleweight champion, was keen to remind Sterling of this ahead of Saturday’s highly anticipated rematch.

“He didn’t win. Petr lost. Sterling didn’t win. Petr lost. Okay. This is how it happened,” Whittaker told Fox Sports in a recent interview. “That is the undeniable truth of the matter. So you can’t go around saying I’m the champ, I’m the best in the world, cause you didn’t win the belt – you were given it. It’s different.”

UFC 273, which features Sterling vs. Yan as the co-main event, takes place April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.