Video: Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns cross paths at fighter hotel wearing only towels

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns recently crossed paths at the UFC fighter hotel ahead of their highly anticipated welterweight matchup at UFC 273, and, well, the encounter was a little awkward, to say the least.

Wearing only towels, both men greeted each other while walking toward an elevator, with Khamzat keen to point out the obvious size discrepancy.

“You wanna fight me naked?” Chimaev asked Burns on Wednesday. “Ah you’re small, brother. … Show me power, brother (h/t MMA Junkie).

“I will show you Saturday,” Burns replied with a smile.

This is the first time Chimaev and Burns have had a chance to size each other up since their bout was first announced by UFC president Dana White in February.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) will enter the contest as a huge betting favorite despite being the vastly more inexperienced fighter. Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC), a UFC veteran of 17 fights, is hoping a victory over Chimaev propels him back into title contention where he will look to rematch Kamaru Usman.

UFC 273, which features Burns vs. Chimaev on the main card, takes place Saturday, April 9, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.