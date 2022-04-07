 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Video: Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns cross paths at fighter hotel wearing only towels

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns come face-to-face for the first time since their welterweight matchup was announced earlier this year.

By Lewis Mckeever
/ new
UFC 272: Holland v Oliveira
Khamzat Chimaev is spotted in attendance at UFC 272 alongside Darren Till.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns recently crossed paths at the UFC fighter hotel ahead of their highly anticipated welterweight matchup at UFC 273, and, well, the encounter was a little awkward, to say the least.

Wearing only towels, both men greeted each other while walking toward an elevator, with Khamzat keen to point out the obvious size discrepancy.

“You wanna fight me naked?” Chimaev asked Burns on Wednesday. “Ah you’re small, brother. … Show me power, brother (h/t MMA Junkie).

“I will show you Saturday,” Burns replied with a smile.

This is the first time Chimaev and Burns have had a chance to size each other up since their bout was first announced by UFC president Dana White in February.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) will enter the contest as a huge betting favorite despite being the vastly more inexperienced fighter. Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC), a UFC veteran of 17 fights, is hoping a victory over Chimaev propels him back into title contention where he will look to rematch Kamaru Usman.

UFC 273, which features Burns vs. Chimaev on the main card, takes place Saturday, April 9, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In This Stream

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 22 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...