Logan Paul open to fight ‘super charismatic’ Paddy Pimblett in the UFC

YouTuber, boxer, and wrestler Logan Paul has opened the door to a possible MMA fight against UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett.

Paul currently has his sights set on a potential move to WWE after impressing Vince McMahon in his WrestleMania 38 debut, but the 27-year-old would also like to make a run at MMA.

It wouldn’t be against just any opponent, however, as the YouTube star would only be interested in fighting someone that knows how to sell fights.

Enter ‘Paddy The Baddy’.

“They’re saying he’s possibly the next Conor McGregor, right?” Paul said of Pimblett during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t MMA Fighting). “He’s super charismatic, he’s entertaining as hell, he’s on the come up, he’s young like me, he’s got a real loud mouth. I just like the way he can perform. I think also, in the off season, he can come up like 25 pounds. The kid blows up in the off season, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like someone put a pump in him and [blows him up]. So he can get up to 185 and I can get down to 185 and possibly do a UFC match.”

“[Dana White] asked me who I’d want to fight and I didn’t have anyone in mind, and now I’m looking at it and I’m like, okay, if I were to do a UFC fight, it needs to be with someone who can sell tickets,” he added. “Paddy can sell, we’ve seen how he can activate crowds, and he’s still relatively new, he’s young, he’s entertaining. I just think the fans would eat that s*** up.”

Pimblett is just two fights into his UFC career but the Liverpudlian is already being compared to UFC megastar Conor McGregor. The 27-year-old believes he is destined for stardom and would one day like to sell out Anfield football stadium.

Pimblett (18-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) was last seen in action at UFC London where he disposed of Rodrigo Vargas via first-round rear-naked choke. The lightweight talent hopes to renew his UFC contract for a massive six-figure deal after his next fight.