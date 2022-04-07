‘UFC have to kick him out’ - Khamzat Chimaev slams ‘b-tch’ Covington ahead of UFC 273

As we’ve seen with Colby Covington for the past five years, it’s always open season for many of his fellow fighters, particularly those in the welterweight division. He spares no one, especially ones he can potentially face in the future.

Ahead of his UFC 268 title rematch with Kamaru Usman, “Chaos” had this to say about rising undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev.

“C—shot Chimaev, he’s got to do a lot more work than get three fights in the UFC. You guys hype these guys up real quick,” he told the media during the pre-fight scrum.

“He doesn’t want to fight me. He’s got way less chance than 99.9 percent chance against me.”

Save for a few tweets and a one-liner he wrote about Covington’s UFC 272 fight with Jorge Masvidal, “Borz” never really responded to these comments. But during his pre-fight scrum on Wednesday, he said this about “Chaos.”

“I will be happy if they do that (fight with Covington), but I don’t think (it’s happening). That guy, when he fight me, he gonna go to the cops. He gonna go to the cops, call the cops. Dana White will be in the jail if he make that fight,” Chimaev told reporters.

“He talk too much in the media and then when he see the face-to-face, and he go to the cops. He’s not a gangster. And if I’m honest, UFC have to kick him out. This bitch.”

Covington is the least of Chimaev’s worries at the moment, as he is slated to face Gilbert Burns this Saturday at UFC 273. And if he wins, he gave the usual “I’ll fight anyone they put in front of me” response but with a slightly different twist.

“I don’t care. I’ll fight everyone. I come here to take my money and kill everybody,” he stoically said.

“Whatever they want. I wanna smash everyone. They have to give me that title if I smash everyone. Who gonna be next, I don’t care.”

UFC 273 will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.