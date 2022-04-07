UFC 273 fight card preview: Is another Rozenstruik KO coming down the pike?

Some of the recent PPV’s have been top heavy, leaving the prelims a bit on the skinny. UFC 273 is on the bulky side, but with potential caveats. While the organization is putting uber prospect Ian Garry in the featured position, there are two other contests on the prelims that could reasonably be Fight Night main events. Granted, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Marcin Tybura, nor Aspen Ladd and Raquel Pennington would be highly anticipated five round fights, but they would do the trick. It helps that each of them have headlined a card at one point or another. However, both of those fights have the potential to be major stinkers, which is why the anticipation for them isn’t sky high. Regardless, kudos to the UFC for another fat PPV card.

For the early prelims preview, click here.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura, Heavyweight

There may not be a more simplistic fighter on the entire UFC roster than Rozenstruik. A former professional kickboxer, Rozenstruik throws clean punches and kicks with plenty of power. If only he threw those strikes with greater frequency, he might stand a chance of winning a decision. Fortunately, when I say Rozenstruik throws with power, I wasn’t kidding. The native of Suriname has legit one-punch power that puts him in the upper echelon of the heavyweight division in terms of finishing ability. The issue is Rozenstruik tends to remain static for long stretches. If his opponent has any idea of how to utilize angles and distance, it isn’t difficult to outpoint Rozenstruik given his lack of volume.

I realize I’m making that sound easier than what it actually is. Tybura isn’t a bad striker, especially by heavyweight standards. He’s actually pretty damned good. But he isn’t the technician Ciryl Gane is, the last person to outwork Rozenstruik on the feet. No one is expecting that to happen, but that doesn’t mean Tybura isn’t without hope. Tybura has been able to climb back into the top ten of the division after a poor stretch thanks to his high fight IQ and ability to do a little bit of everything.

Tybura will need every bit of that fight IQ. While Rozenstruik is simplistic, part of his strategy is neutralization. His takedown defense has proven to good and his physical strength has made him more than just a handful to deal with in the clinch. Alistair Overeem may have been able to control Rozenstruik for long stretches in the clinch, but Rozenstruik proved to be more productive in that arena. Tybura has relied heavily on grinding away on his opposition during his recent winning streak, but much of that came on the back of his ability to hold his opponents down and pound away on them. Even if Tybura can get Rozenstruik down, holding him down hasn’t been an easy task.

If I knew for a fact the fight was going to go the distance, I’d be picking Tybura. Even as Rozenstruik has picked up his volume by throwing low kicks with greater frequency, it’s doubtful he would match Tybura. The problem is, Rozenstruik has the greater range and Tybura has questions about his chin. To be fair, Tybura has eaten some heavy shots in recent contests, but he also had that stretch where the lights went out in three out of his five contests. While Rozenstruik is too patient to win a point fight, he knows what he is looking for and usually finds it. When it lands, it’s almost always lights out. Rozenstruik via KO of RD1

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington, Women’s Bantamweight

It’s amazing to see how quickly the stock on Ladd has fallen. The California native was once seen as the best candidate to dethrone longtime champion Amanda Nunes at 135 before Juliana Pena succeeded in that endeavor. Now, some are writing off the 27-year-old as a has-been whose best days are already behind her. While most would agree that is presumptuous, the primary reason for that is her repeated botched weight cuts. Not only do the continued botches leave her future at bantamweight in question, but the question of how much damage she has done to her body in the process. That doesn’t even address the continued questions of her mobility as she didn’t look right in her first fight after surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL. Was it the bad weight cuts, her knee, or a combination of both?

If Ladd is right, there is no denying her talents. Though her frame isn’t huge for bantamweight in comparison to most of the other ladies who populate the UFC’s roster at 135, Ladd’s physical strength allows her to overwhelm most of her opponents. Much of that is due to her raw tenacity, allowing her to make up for the notable deficits in her overall technique. No, she isn’t the cleanest wrestler, but Ladd usually gets the fight to the mat if she puts her mind to it. She’s terrible defensively on the feet too, but her opponents have a tendency of shying away after she connects cleanly, a testament to her power. However, none of those factors were there in her flat performance against Norma Dumont. It should be noted the fight was at 145, but does that explain her inability to show fire?

Pennington has been continually overlooked throughout her UFC career. Not the most physically gifted fighter, Pennington has utilized grit and determination to the extreme. Though there aren’t any major holes in her boxing technique, it isn’t exceptionally tight either. Where Pennington makes up for that is her ability to make tactical changes throughout her fights, swinging the momentum in her favor the later a fight goes.

What appears to be the most important factor for Pennington in this contest is her durability. Despite having been in several grueling battles, only Nunes has managed to put her away. On the flip side, Ladd has finished every one of her victories that came against someone not named Sijara Eubanks. It isn’t that Ladd can’t outwork Pennington; she’s just unlikely to. That said, Ladd can put Pennington away given she has the most vicious GnP in women’s MMA. But Ladd has too many questions to answer given her most recent performance before I can trust her against someone the level of Pennington. Pennington via decision