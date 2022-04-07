UFC 273 video: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie press conference live stream

We are just two days away from in UFC 273 Jacksonville, FL, and it’s a loaded card. Men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his belt on the line against Chan Sung Jung, better known as ‘The Korean Zombie.’ As for the co-main event, men’s bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling rematches former champ Petr Yan in a fight we can only hope doesn’t end in another disqualification. Yan lost to Sterling by DQ after a very obvious illegal knee to Aljo’s head.

Even on a card with two championship fights, perhaps the most anticipated matchup is a welterweight showdown between

Before they go inside the Octagon and before they even go to the weigh-ins on Friday, there’s the matter of the traditional pre-fight press conference. Words will be spoken! Questions will be asked! Obscenities will be shouted! Jokes will be made! Staredowns will occur! The big names get their time to shine and talk to media, and you can watch the live stream of Thursday’s presser at the top of the page starting at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT.

Here’s who will be in attendance for the presser:

Alexander Volkanovski

Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling

Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern

Tecia Torres