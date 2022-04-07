UFC 273 midweek betting odds: Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan widely favored to leave with belts

UFC 273 is going down this Saturday (April 9th) from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida and we’ve got two titles up for grabs atop of the main card! The main event is getting the UFC’s featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski, defending his throne against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Then before that, the co-main will enjoy now interim bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, trying to get his belt back from the current 135-pound champ, Aljamain Sterling. Before we get to fight night, let’s take a look at the betting odds for these two title tilts.

The Korean Zombie isn’t being given much of a chance here to beat Volkanovski. Alex is clocking in as an enormous -720 betting favorite, with a +500 comeback on Zombie. I guess the one-fight winning streak isn’t doing it for the bookies, when compared to the fact that we’ve never really seen Volkanovski lose.

In the co-main event for UFC 273, Yan is a sizable -490 betting favorite with the current champ in Sterling being listed as a sizable +360 underdog. In all actuality, Aljo was getting thumped the first time they fought, and likely only made it out with the belt because of Petr’s illegal knee. Going into that UFC 259 bout, the betting odds were just about even, with Yan’s sitting at -111, and Aljo being a slight underdog from -110 up to +105. My oh my how things have changed.

Check out the UFC 273 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings:

