The UFC returns after a week away, and brings a promising PPV offering to the table with it. UFC 273 may be a top heavy card, but Alexander Volkanovski’s title defense against the ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung promises to be an elite action fight. And the unification bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan should be a thriller. Throw Khamzat Chimaev’s bid to become a title contender against Gilbert Burns in there and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The undercard may have a lot less name value, but for anyone interested in digging for gems earlier in the night, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC 273 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung — At 2:57/7:23, Odds 22:17, Picks - Both: Volkanovski

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan — At 4:47/23:38, Odds 38:46, Picks - Both: Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev — At 39:20, Odds 55:17, Picks - Both: Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres — At 55:50, Odds 1:09:11, Picks - Both: Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen — At 1:10:22, Odds 1:18:00, Picks - Both: Pichel

ESPN PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks — At 2:33, Odds 14:03, Picks - Zane: Weeks, Connor: Garry

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura — At 14:36, Odds 22:20, Picks - Zane: Rozenstruik, Connor: Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington — At 22:39, Odds 30:57, Picks - Both: Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Make Malott — At 32:05, Odds 41:45, Picks - Both: Gall

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa — At 42:23, Odds 47:53, Picks - Both: Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd — At 48:44, Odds 53:46, Picks - Both: Hernandez

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen — At 53:57, Odds 1:03:54, Picks - Both: Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos — At 1:04:14, Odds 1:11:00, Picks - Both: Arce

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. Here are the standings for our last event, UFC COLUMBUS: Blaydes vs. Daukaus — Zane went 9/12, Connor went 7/12. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 532/834 and Connor is now 516/834.

