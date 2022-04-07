 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Vivisection - UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie picks, odds & analysis

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch return to break down this week’s UFC event in Jacksonville, FL. With picks and odds for every fight on the card. From Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung in the main event down to Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos in the opening prelim.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
Produced by Stephie Haynes & June M. Williams
The UFC returns after a week away, and brings a promising PPV offering to the table with it. UFC 273 may be a top heavy card, but Alexander Volkanovski’s title defense against the ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung promises to be an elite action fight. And the unification bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan should be a thriller. Throw Khamzat Chimaev’s bid to become a title contender against Gilbert Burns in there and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The undercard may have a lot less name value, but for anyone interested in digging for gems earlier in the night, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by The Fine Art of Violence, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC 273 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung — At 2:57/7:23, Odds 22:17, Picks - Both: Volkanovski
Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan — At 4:47/23:38, Odds 38:46, Picks - Both: Yan
Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev — At 39:20, Odds 55:17, Picks - Both: Chimaev
Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia TorresAt 55:50, Odds 1:09:11, Picks - Both: Torres
Vinc Pichel vs. Mark MadsenAt 1:10:22, Odds 1:18:00, Picks - Both: Pichel

ESPN PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT
Ian Garry vs. Darian WeeksAt 2:33, Odds 14:03, Picks - Zane: Weeks, Connor: Garry
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin TyburaAt 14:36, Odds 22:20, Picks - Zane: Rozenstruik, Connor: Tybura
Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel PenningtonAt 22:39, Odds 30:57, Picks - Both: Pennington
Mickey Gall vs. Make Malott — At 32:05, Odds 41:45, Picks - Both: Gall

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT
Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared VanderaaAt 42:23, Odds 47:53, Picks - Both: Vanderaa
Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh FremdAt 48:44, Odds 53:46, Picks - Both: Hernandez
Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay HansenAt 53:57, Odds 1:03:54, Picks - Both: Hansen
Julio Arce vs. Daniel SantosAt 1:04:14, Odds 1:11:00, Picks - Both: Arce

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. Here are the standings for our last event, UFC COLUMBUS: Blaydes vs. Daukaus — Zane went 9/12, Connor went 7/12. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 532/834 and Connor is now 516/834.

