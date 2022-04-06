NFL great Frank Gore to make pro boxing debut on card promoted by Jorge Masvidal

One of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers is set to become a professional boxer at the age of 38.

Former San Francisco 49ers running back and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Frank Gore will enter the professional ranks on May 14th in Jackson, Mississippi. FITE.tv will have the broadcast rights for Gore vs. the vaunted TBA.

Former NFL standout Frank Gore isn’t done with boxing. He’ll make his professional debut May 14 in Jackson, Miss. for Gamebred Promotions (his loss to Deron Williams was exhibition). Opponent TBA. pic.twitter.com/hKNSRsBBiE — Nolan King (@mma_kings) April 4, 2022

Gore has taken up an interest in boxing and last year lost a decision to former NBA star Deron Williams on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. The fight was sloppy as you would expect and Gore suffered a knockdown as he was saved by the ropes.

In his playing days, Gore racked up exactly 16,000 rushing yards in regular season play, which ranks 3rd all-time in NFL history. He spent much of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, playing there from 2005-2014 before playing three more seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Gore did an AFC East tour and played a season apiece for the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets.

Last weekend Gore announced that he will sign a one-day contract and officially retire as a 49er after 16 years as a pro, which is extraordinary longevity at any position but nearly impossible at running back.

As for his boxing career? Well let’s hope it’s not as ridiculous as Mark Gastineau’s was.