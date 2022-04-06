Khamzat Chimaev on Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya: ‘I’m gonna go and smash them both’

Khamzat Chimaev is a man on a mission.

The surging UFC welterweight has not one but two UFC titles in his crosshairs as he prepares to make a huge statement against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Chimaev might just be four fights into his UFC career, but the feared Swede already feels he’s championship ready. That’s why ‘Borz’ will be calling out UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman with a victory over Burns on Saturday. But that’s not all: He wants Israel Adesanya, too.

Chimaev, who competes at both welterweight and middleweight, told UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier that he is going to smash both Usman and Adesanya after he defeats Burns this weekend.

“I can take that belt today,” Chimaev said (h/t MMA Junkie). “Just send me location where is Usman, where is Israel. I’m gonna go and smash them both. I don’t know what the UFC is gonna do. I’m ready. I said it from my first fight: I come here to take my belt. I’m still saying that after my fights.”

“I hope Kamaru will be there in his (Burns) corner, you know?” he added. “Like talking, help him for training camp and some sh-t,” Chimaev said. “I hope he will be there. So when I knock (Burns) out, I’m gonna go to (Usman), ‘Jump in, you are next.’ So I can beat them both, same night.”

UFC 273, which features Burns vs. Chimaev on the main card, takes place April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.