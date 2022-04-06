British fan favorite Paddy Pimblett teases new six-figure UFC contract

Is Paddy Pimblett the new cash cow, lad?

Not judging by his $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win payday for his stoppage victory over Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London last month — but that’s all about to change.

Pimblett, who also netted a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his UFC London victory, has guaranteed ‘six figures’ when he inevitably re-signs with the UFC later this year.

“That is what it is, everyone just wants to talk about me,” Pimblett (18-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) told Cage Warriors reporter Edit Labelle in a recent interview (h/t Low Kick MMA). “They wanna use my name for clickbait – try to talk bad about me and my manager (Graham Boylan), you know what I mean.”

“People (are) just trying to use my name for clickbait, it’s mad,” the British fan favorite added. “24/7 like – that’s the contract. A contract’s a contract, I’ll get a new one soon. You sign that contract when you sign for the UFC, I’ll get a new one soon. And it’ll be six figures, so (shrugs shoulders).”

Pimblett is just two fights into his UFC career but fight fans are already drawing parallels between the Liverpudlian and UFC star Conor McGregor.

Pimblett has generated a combined 2.8 million views on YouTube for his post-fight interviews at UFC Vegas 36 and UFC London, with UFC president Dana White acknowledging that the kid has ‘a ton of hype behind him’.

Pimblett, otherwise known as ‘Paddy the Baddy’, will return to the Octagon later this year against a TBA opponent.