Conor McGregor slams ‘fat little novice’ Henry Cejudo after latest workout diss

Conor McGregor has had enough of ‘fat little novice’ Henry Cejudo and his criticisms.

The Irishman let loose on ‘Triple C’ after the latter criticized him for not using enough feints and level changes in his latest workout video.

Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat mahhhh https://t.co/fDmX5X9Y0V — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2022

“Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat mahhhh,” Cejudo, who has criticized McGregor’s previous training sessions, posted on Wednesday.

McGregor was quick to correct Cejudo’s critique and remind the Olympic gold medalist turned MMA coach who the more accomplished striker is.

The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions.

Quiet, you bum! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2022

“The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!” McGregor snapped back.

Cejudo will be in attendance at this Saturday’s UFC 273 PPV in Jacksonville, Florida to corner The Korean Zombie as he takes on Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title.

McGregor, on the other hand, is expected to return to the Octagon no later than summer. The former two-division champion hasn’t fought since his broken leg TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and is in desperate need of another win.