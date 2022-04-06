Henry Cejudo, Sean O’Malley back out from initial offers to corner Petr Yan at UFC 273

UFC interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan went through a bit of a hurdle when his cornermen were denied a visa to enter the United States. This has left him in a difficult situation for his upcoming unification title bout with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273.

“No Mercy” was then made to look at other possible options.

Hey coach @HenryCejudo what are your plans on April 9th? https://t.co/FPVJvT1tvW — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 17, 2022

Henry Cejudo did give a seemingly affirmative response in the usual “Triple C” fashion.

“Get me a booster seat and I’ll work your corner…you kneed me” #andnew https://t.co/jdQCtpqdEI — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 17, 2022

Rising 135-pound contender Sean O’Malley later joined in and volunteered himself to be part of Yan’s corner for Saturday night.

One corner spot is taken by @SugaSeanMMA pic.twitter.com/rW5bJNRZIt — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 17, 2022

With these recent developments, it looked like Yan was once again with a full team made up of a star-studded cast, as a bonus. He even had this to say during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

“I hope Cejudo and Sean O’Malley are gonna show up on Saturday night. They just need to make sure they don’t give me shitty advice. Just give me ice and water and I will be fine,” the Russian fighter told Ariel Helwani.

But on Tuesday night, things took a left turn when Cejudo decided to bow out.

Sorry buddy I ain’t nobody’s Waterboy! Between your knees and O’Malley’s steroids…it’s just too much illegal activity for me to be involved in. #bendthekneepotatoface @PetrYanUFC https://t.co/RgXtUyWXWn — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2022

Not long after, O’Malley also took back his offer.

“I wouldn’t corner that f–ng… I don’t care if he wins,” he said on a recent episode of his TimboSugarShow. “I like Petr, though. He’s a funny little (person). I wanted to square up with him.”

Sterling and Yan will co-headline UFC 273, which takes place in Jacksonville, Florida. At the top of the bill is the featherweight title bout between champion Alexander Volkanovski and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.