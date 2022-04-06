MMA manager and matchmaker Kyle Stoltz arrested in child sex predator sting

[CW: The following article details the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor]

MMA manager and matchmaker Kyle Stoltz, 42, is one of a number of people recently arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department during a child sex predator sting operation (per 3 News). Stoltz and eight other men were arrested on December 8 and 9.

The sting was a joint operation undertaken by the LVMPD’s Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the FBI’s Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force.

The operation involved undercover agents posing as children online. After the agents were allegedly solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was arranged. The suspects were arrested at those meetings.

Each suspect has been charged with luring a minor with the use of a computer to engage in sex.

Stoltz is the founder of MMA management firm Janus Sports & Entertainment (per Middle Easy). Among that company’s roster of clients are former Bellator champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and fighters Linton Vassell, Kevin Natividad, Tywan Claxton and Tyrell Fortune. Janus once managed former UFC title challenger Liz Carmouche.

Stoltz is reportedly the matchmaker for promotion XMMA, whose event last weekend was headlined by former UFC fighters Jon Dodson and Francisco Rivera. Stoltz has also reportedly worked with MMA apparel brand Hayabusa.