UFC 273 video: Embedded, part 2 - ‘Fire in the hole’

UFC 273 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the second episode for this weekend’s big show in Jacksonville, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off in the forest on the Georgia/Florida border with Alexander Volkanovski. Him and his team are gonna head into the swamps to do some shooting. They blow up a bunch of stuff and are amazed.

Over to Arizona, where Chan Sung Jung’s wife is cooking a meal for his team while wearing a Korean Zombie shirt. He says that Volkanovski has been talking about KOing him, but he’s more likely to fight for points on the outside.

Petr Yan and his team are at a restaurant. He says when he went to clubs in college in Russia, he fought every night. They goof around and grab some dinner. He literally jokes around about jumping into shark-infested waters. A guy almost catches one but his line breaks.

Back to Volkanovski, who get in a late-night workout in his room. He says he’s ready for five rounds but he thinks he can finish it inside three. No disrespect to his opponent, it’s just where he’s at right now.

Up in New York, Aljamain Sterling is winding down his camp. He’s just working on cutting weight and keeping his reactions sharp.

And that’s it! UFC 273 goes down this Saturday in Jacksonville.