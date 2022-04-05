UFC 273 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘Get the belt back and move on’

UFC 273 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Jacksonville, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Aljamain Sterling in New York, reading a book called “MMA Rulebook For Dummies”. That’s pretty good. His coaches think they have the better guy, and Sterling is a good teacher as well as a student.

Down to ATT, where Petr Yan is running on a treadmill. He was in Thailand for three months. He just wants to get his belt back and close this chapter. He knows the fight will be exciting, because all his fights are.

Over to Arizona now, and the Zombie. His coach says they had a lot to work on when he showed up, but by week three they were convinced he’ll win and finish Alex Volkanovski. Henry Cejudo is there, and saying Volk doesn’t have any punching power. Cejudo has been a big part of KZ’s camp apparently. He gave Zombie a pillow with his kids on it.

Back to AlJo in his car, going fast. He hates the weight cut, as do most fighters. Al Iaquinta is with him.

Down to Jacksonville now, where Volkanovski and his team are working. This is a fight he’s wanted for a while, and it’ll be fun. The team is very complimentary of KZ overall.

And that’s it! UFC 273 goes down this Saturday in Jacksonville.