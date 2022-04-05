UFC 273: Sterling mocks Yan with ‘MMA Rulebook For Dummies’ ahead of April 9 rematch

Aljamain Sterling has dropped an ‘MMA Rulebook For Dummies’ ahead of his bantamweight championship rematch with Petr Yan at UFC 273.

Sterling, the current champ, is clearly making light of Yan being disqualified for landing an illegal knee in the fourth round of their previous title fight at UFC 259.

To make sure ‘No Mercy’ doesn’t flout the rules again, ‘Funk Master’ read out his ‘Rules For Dummies’ in a video post on Twitter.

“Almost go time! Getting all my essentials packed!”

Going over some Fight IQ with the team….. ya know so that they never lose their belt.

The best seller, MMA Rule Book For Dummies, by yours truly is available worldwide. Even in Russia and Thailand. #justsaying

“Going over some Fight IQ with the team…..Ya know so that they never lose their belt. The best seller, MMA Rule Book For Dummies, by yours truly is available worldwide. Even in Russia and Thailand. Tag a friend or a [clown] who needs this book!”

Sterling will look to unify the bantamweight titles against Yan in this Saturday’s UFC 273 co-main event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.