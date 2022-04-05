Khamzat Chimaev has promised his mother that he will retire after becoming a ‘legit champion’

Make the most of Khamzat Chimaev whilst he’s here because the Chechnan might not be around for too long.

Chimaev, 27, revealed in a recent interview with Smesh Bros that he plans to follow in the footsteps of UFC lightweight GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov and retire on top.

The 27-year-old wrecking machine, who competes at both welterweight and middleweight, made a promise to his mother during his prolonged battle with COVID-19 that he would retire after becoming a ‘legit champion’ and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

“My mother thinks I become a champion after each fight I win,” Chimaev said (h/t Sports Manor). I did promise I will retire when I become a legit champion. So my goal is to be no. 1 and then I will retire.”

Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) has made light work of every opponent he’s faced in the Octagon so far and has promised to ‘ smash smesh everybody’ in the UFC. The Chechen-born Swede will return to the cage to take on top-three welterweight and former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

The highly anticipated pay-per-view, which features a headlining featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung as well as a co-headlining bantamweight championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, takes place this Saturday, April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.