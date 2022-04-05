Mookie & Crookie Show 161: Preview of upcoming UFC marquee fights

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

*Note: Due to a settings mishap, the first three minutes of the show is going to be loud and distorted, but the error was caught fairly quickly and only affects the first three minutes or so of the show.

EPISODE 161

The best fights of April: Volk-TKZ, Yan-Sterling 2, McKee-Pitbull 2, Luque-Muhammad 2, Font-Vera, Lemos-Andrade, GGG-Murata, Spence-Ugas, Fury-White, Taylor-Serrano, Valdez-Shakur, and more - 3:13

Matt Brown calls for end to show/win bonus system - 23:15

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/4/3/23005004/matt-brown-in-favor-of-flat-ufc-fighter-pay-no-more-show-and-win-system

Joe Lauzon doesn’t ever see a viable fighters union happening - 36:35

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/4/3/22921563/joe-lauzon-not-anti-fighter-explains-why-he-doesnt-see-viable-fighters-union-any-time-soon

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 47:03

Capoeira kick KO at Cage Warriors FC

https://twitter.com/UFCFightPass/status/1510327807125213192

Savannah Marshall might just be the one to beat Claressa Shields in the pros

https://twitter.com/boxxer/status/1510370297538437121

UFC’s April Fools Day prank

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1509905571322900487

You can check out the entire show on YouTube here. Remember, if you’re looking for us on SoundCloud or iTunes, we’re under the Bloody Elbow Presents name. Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, and our show account Mookie & Crookie Show.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.