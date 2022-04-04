Video - Watch Countdown to UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

UFC 273 fight week is here!

On April 9th in Jacksonville, Florida, two titles will be at stake. The main event sees men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski put his belt on the line against Chan Sung Jung, aka ‘The Korean Zombie.’ In the co-main, men’s bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling rematches Petr Yan, who will look to not only regain the title but also avoid getting himself disqualified like the last time.

As usual, when it’s a pay-per-view week it gets the Countdown treatment. You can watch the full Countdown to UFC 273 video at the top of the page. In addition to the two title bouts, there’s a segment on the much anticipated welterweight clash between former title challenger Gilbert Burns and undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC 273 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.